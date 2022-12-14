Former Wicklow councillor Jodie Neary lands Energia Renewables job

Former Wicklow County Councillor, Jodie Neary, has joined Energia Renewables as its Offshore Stakeholder and Engagement Manager for offshore wind projects in the south-east.

Jodie Neary, who previously served as a parliamentary assistant in Dáil Éireann for over a decade, will lead engagement with stakeholders such as public representatives, fishing groups and local communities on matters concerning the Irish energy company’s proposed North Celtic Sea offshore wind farm project, off the Waterford coast, and its South Irish Sea wind project off the coast of Wexford and Wicklow.

The appointment comes at an important time for the firm as Energia Renewables recently successfully completed surveying for both offshore wind projects making them the most advanced projects in Ireland both regionally and nationally.

Speaking on her new role, Jodie Neary said: “I’m delighted to start my new career with Energia Renewables working on our exciting offshore wind projects which are really important for the future of our country.

“With over 12 years’ experience in politics, including as a local representative, climate action has been a huge focus of mine and I have been involved with many local projects contributing to sustainability and biodiversity. Now as part of the Energia Renewables team, I’m really pleased that I can continue to support local communities on their decarbonisation journey.

“It’s very important to me that these projects will contribute to a better and more sustainable Ireland for everyone.

“As we continue to engage with local communities, I want to maintain a focus on local solutions.

“In Wicklow, I will work to maintain my close working relationships with community groups and extend these relationships into Wexford. In Waterford, there are brilliant community groups who are doing amazing work on the ground to protect local biodiversity and marine health.

“Already, I’ve met with local environmental groups in Tramore and other towns and villages and we will continue to engage with local stakeholders around the coast to learn about their work and hear their views.

“All of us at Energia share people’s concern for Ireland’s future.

“We want the North Celtic Sea and South Irish Sea offshore wind projects to be part of a collective response to our national and local climate goals. Together, we can revolutionise the path to decarbonisation and I’m looking forward to working with everyone who is interested in this climate action imperative.”

Energia currently supplies approximately 20 per cent of all electricity on the island of Ireland to over 823,000 homes and businesses.

Energia Renewables is responsible for providing electricity from approximately 25 per cent of all wind power on the island.