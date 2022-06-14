Former Greystones mayor Stephen Stokes co-opted onto Wicklow County Council

Former Greystones mayor Stephen Stokes has been co-opted onto Wicklow County Council to fill the seat left vacant following the resignation of Cllr Mags Crean.

Cllr Crean announced her resignation earlier this month, saying she had taken the difficult decision to resign due to a change in her personal circumstances.

Mr Stokes was co-opted onto Wicklow County Council during the June meeting of the local authority as an independent.

Cllr Stokes was previously elected to Greystones Town Council in 2009 as a Labour councillor, serving as mayor in 2013 to 2014. He did not defend his seat in the 2014 local elections to concentrate on other projects.

Since then, he remained involved in community projects including the Greystones-Holyhead twin town committee and the campaign for a dog park in Greystones.

Mr Stokes was also on of the organisers of an event in Greystones to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

He is also an amateur world chess champion and picked up a top prize at the world chess championships in 2017.