Former Bray Wanderers footballer is reported by HSE for Covid misinformation

Former professional footballer Gary Dempsey’s Twitter account was one of more than 1,000 reported to the social media giant for misinformation in relation to Covid-19.

The Wexford native, who previously togged out for Dunfermline in the Scottish Premier League, and also Bray Wanderers, has been an outspoken critic of the government’s reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that were put in place for public health reasons.

Among the videos which the former footballer has tweeted to his nearly 16.5k followers, are ones captured at anti-lockdown protests as well as him passionately declaring that the figures published by the HSE and Department of Health in relation to deaths and Covid-19 cases were false.

Mr Dempsey, who owns Match Fit gym in Wicklow town, has also voiced controversial opinions about the vaccination programme, suggesting that vaccines were leading to a significant number of deaths around the country.

The tweet which led to him being reported by the HSE related to the use of a drug called Ivermectin to treat Covid. Globally, there was a growth of interest in the drug, which is used to treat or prevent parasites in animals, when it was claimed that it was effective in the treatment of Covid. As a result, a lot of people were hospitalised with severe vomiting and diarrhoea after taking the drug.

While not among Dempsey’s more controversial tweets, the one which came to the attention of the HSE suggested that Ivermectine wasn’t being used to treat Covid because it wouldn’t make enough money for large pharmaceutical companies.

Twitter immediately took action on this tweet, disabling commentary and placing a note that “this tweet may be misleading”. Noting this, at the time, Mr Dempsey said: “No comments or likes allowed. Why???? A harmless tweet no? Too close to the truth? Why is this censored?”

Despite being quite mild in relation to some of the former footballer’s claims on Covid and vaccinations, Mr Dempsey’s posts are among more than 1,000 which have been reported to social media companies.