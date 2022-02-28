Former Bray hotel on the market for €1.9 million

The former Mayfair Hotel Bray has been brought to market.

1 Florence Terrace, Bray also known as the former Mayfair Hotel.

One of Bray's landmark buildings has been put up for sale with a price tag of €1.95 million.

The former Mayfair Hotel has been brought to market by the estate agents, Churches.

The property at 1 Florence Terrace is at the junction of Florence Road and Adelaide Road, with frontage onto both roads.

The Mayfair Hotel operated as a hotel for many years and was one of the most popular meeting spots in Bray for local groups and organisations.

Located close to Bray Dart Station and within walking distance of the town centre and Bray Seafront, the Mayfair has ten en-suite bedrooms, a dining room, kitchen, and lounge.

The ground floor was previously used as a lounge, dining room and pub and includes a catering kitchen and stores area.

The Victorian two storey building over basement level includes a large outdoor area, formerly used as beer garden, which is enclosed by decorate iron railings and a matching gate. The basement level was extended as part of the building’s conversion into a hotel.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, the Mayfair was built in 1870 and is part of one of Bray’s “most complete and most impressive 19th-century groupings”.