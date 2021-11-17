Former Anglo Irish Bank boss Sean FitzPatrick is laid to rest in Greystones

Funeral of the former Anglo Irish Bank chairman, Sean FitzPatrick, at the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones .Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sean FitzPatrick, the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, was a “giant of a man” with “enormous mental strength”, mourners at his funeral were told.

The funeral of the Greystones resident took place on Tuesday, November 16 at Holy Rosary Church in the town. He died peacefully at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 9 surrounded by his family at St Vincent’s Hospital following a short illness.

Mr FitzPatrick is survived by his wife Triona and children Jonathan, David and Sarah.

During the service, Mr FitzPatrick was remembered as a devoted husband and soulmate to his wife of 47 years, Triona, and a loving father and grandfather who had a deep faith.

Speaking during the service, his daughter Sarah described Mr FitzPatrick as “a loving and present father” who “wanted to spend quality time with us”.

“We were so lucky to have a Dad like that,” she said.

Mr FitzPatrick’s competitive spirit and love of sport were also remembered during the funeral service. During the eulogy, Ms FitzPatrick recalled her father’s ability to connect with people and his genuine interest in others, their stories and lives. “He wanted to help out in any way he could,” she said.

“Dad has a lot of professional highs and lows in his life” but he was “a man of enormous mental strength,” she said.

“When we were down, he would pick us up,” she said adding that his positive responses to difficult times made him “a giant of a man”.

“You were our rock,” she said.

A native of Bray, Mr FitzPatrick became one of the country’s most high profile bankers. He was at the helm of Anglo Irish Bank for 22 years, first as chief executive and later as chairman from 2004 until his resignation in 2008. The near-collapse of Anglo Irish Bank cost the state more than €30 billion and contributed to the EU-IMF bailout of 2010.

Sean FitzPatrick will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Triona, sons Jonathan and David, daughter Sarah, daughters-in-law Claire and Barbara, his grandchildren, sister Joyce, brothers-in-law Pat and Peter and his wife Charlotte, extended family and friends.

Following the funeral service, Mr FitzPatrick was laid to rest in Redford Cemetery, Greystones.