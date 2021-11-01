Forestry group stage protest outside offices of Wicklow TDs

A forestry group staged protests in Wicklow to highlight their concerns about the backlog in the granting of afforestation and felling licences.

Members of the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) took part in a social media protest outside the offices of Further Education Minister Simon Harris and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in Bray and in Greystones on Thursday, October 28. SEEFA is an alliance of private industry professionals who are lobbying for the Government to fulfil its obligations to maintain employment for more than 12,000 people in the sector which has been devastated by a backlog in the granting of licenses. The group is calling for the Taoiseach to intervene on the issue.

Over 1,000 afforestation applications and thousands of felling and road licence applications are still awaiting a decision. SEEFA said the delays mean forest owners cannot plant their land, manage their forests or sell their timber. For many owners, this is their pension or the manner to pay for education for their children. The implications of this crisis will be felt for many years to come.

Teige Ryan of Wicklow-based None So Hardy Forestry said: “If the industry cannot get the required amount of licences, nurseries cannot sell their stock, foresters cannot plant or maintain forests, and harvesting companies cannot supply timber to the sawmills. The entire supply chain from seed to sawdust is affected. Nurseries are currently exporting seedlings to survive as sawmills are importing logs and timber, instead of felling Irish timber to serve the market.”

The group argue that the delay is also affecting the other sectors of the economy and having an impact on efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Paddy Bruton, Forestry Services Limited and Euroforest Ireland said: “Afforestation is clearly the largest opportunity in the land use sector to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Government afforestation targets are not being reached and in 2020 only 2,300 hectares were planted of an 8,000 hectare target. In the last 5 years, afforestation targets have been missed by over 15,000 hectares in total or the equivalent of 40 million trees. Had this area been afforested, it had the potential to remove 5.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the lifetime of those forests.”