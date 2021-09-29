Football legends to face off for Shauna Kavanagh Foundation

A football clash of the titans will take place on Sunday, October 3, in aid of the Shauna Kavanagh Foundation.

Former footballer Robbie Doyle and former Bray Wanderers boss Pat Devlin will each lead a side on the day, for a match taking place at Stradbrook in Blackrock.

The day will include family fun, and a screening of Liverpool Vs Man City in the Stradbrook bar.

The aim of the Shauna Kavanagh Foundation is to support people who face long term health challenges like Cystic Fibrosis.

They and their families often experience long hospital stays.

The foundation will support in very practical ways with day to day essentials such as vouchers for parking, phone credit and exercise equipment.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and include bounding castles, face painting, and lifting of a replica of the premier league trophy.

Admission is €10 on the gate or €8 via the Cabinteely FC and SKF websites, and free for children under 5.

Windgates woman Shauna Kavanagh died in 2017 at the age of 30. She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a small child, and despite battling serious health issues throughout her life, she will be remembered for her sunny smile and amazing spirit.