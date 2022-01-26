Follow up raid on Wicklow property after cocaine seizure at Dublin Port

Premium
WICKLOW Gardaí carried out a search of a local property on Saturday after cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million was seized after a vehicle was stopped in Dublin Port.
The joint intelligence led operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement of transnational organised crime, and was conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Wicklow/Wexford Garda Divisions.
The vehicle was stopped at Dublin Port and Laddie the Custom dog uncovered 20kgs of cocaine in a refrigerated unit which was concealed as a delivery of watermelons.
One male aged 22 years was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences and was detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station. He was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
After the drug seizure at Dublin Port on Saturday, Wicklow Gardaí carried out a search of property located with the Wicklow Garda Division. Investigations remain ongoing.