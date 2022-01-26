Wicklow

Follow up raid on Wicklow property after cocaine seizure at Dublin Port

The cocaine was found in a refrigerated unit and was concealed as a delivery of watermelons. Expand

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW Gardaí carried out a search of a local property on Saturday after cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million was seized after a vehicle was stopped in Dublin Port.

The joint intelligence led operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement of transnational organised crime, and was conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Wicklow/Wexford Garda Divisions.

