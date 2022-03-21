Flexible working “a win” for Bray

Flexible and remote working could help to revitalise Bray, according to a local councillor.

Labour Councillor Anne Ferris made her comments after a Labour Party motion on the right to flexible work was debated in the Dáil on Wednesday, March 9.

The motion aims to make flexible working the default and was not opposed by Government parties.

Cllr Ferris said: “I know first-hand that people in the Bray area want the flexibility of only having to travel long journeys for work two or three days a week. They chose to live in Bray because of the quality of life we enjoy here. Labour’s Flexible Work Bill is a win for Bray. It allows people to reduce their carbon emissions by not forcing them onto traffic choked roads every day for work. It also helps the local economy as the more people we have working here, the more money is being pumped our local businesses.

Cllr Ferris expressed the view that the bill could help to unlock Bray's potential.

“There is a clear demand here to keep the newfound flexibility of work for better access to employment and a better work-life balance. It is time to create an Ireland that works and our Bill will prevent government from turning back the clocks in terms of work in Ireland.

Cllr Ferris said flexible work had already made “an enormous difference” to the quality of life of people based in Bray.

“It means they are no longer forced to rush out the door before dawn to get in the car, of which the running costs are now enormous, and to drive long distances for work on traffic-choked roads.

“Over the course of the pandemic, workers have discovered the working week doesn’t have to be this way and the Labour Party Bill intends to ensure that employers accept this new reality.

Cllr Ferris argued that remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated a better work-life balance for people.

"We also cannot ignore the facts from the HSE that Covid numbers are once again rising in our communities. The Labour Party is committed to those workers who want to work flexibly and remotely and I would urge the Government to listen to those workers," she added.