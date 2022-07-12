Five young people from Wicklow presented with Gaisce Gold Award by President Higgins

Over 75 young people receive Gaisce Gold Award honour for inspirational and outstanding contribution to society. Pic shows President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins with the 2021 recipients.

YOUNG people from Wicklow were among the recipients of the Gaisce Gold Award for personal development and contributions to society having attended an awards ceremony held at Áras an Uachtaráin.

President Michael D Higgins delivered the award to each recipient and it was the first time the Gaisce Gold Award Ceremony took place in three years.

Five young people from the Garden County were presented with the Gaisce Gold Award, which is the nation’s highest recognition of a young person’s initiative, achievement, and voluntary contribution to society.

They included Cillian Kavanagh of Arklow, Evan Darren Hayes of Five Mile Point, Rachel Casey and Rachel Rice, both of Greystones, and Leo Micklem of Wicklow town.

In order to complete a Gold Gaisce Award, each of today’s recipients set and achieved their own goals across challenge areas that include personal skill, physical activity, community involvement, team adventure journey and a residential project.

CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna said: “Gaisce – The President’s Award is unique in the sense that it encourages young people to set their own personal development goals within a framework that allows them to achieve them and contribute to their communities in their own way.

“Every single day, I am inspired by the courage, the energy and the commitment of young people doing their Gaisce Award, and I am so thrilled we are getting to celebrate the breath of their achievements, from tackling global challenges like biodiversity to local supports for neighbours in need, young people are consistently push themselves for others.

With over 250,000 Awards achieved since 1985, there is an enormous community of like-minded awardees who we encourage to continue their involvement with Gaisce and inspire generations to come.”