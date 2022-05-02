Five Wicklow Men’s Sheds join Sheds For Life pilot

FIVE Men’s Sheds in Wicklow have been selected to participate in the pilot ‘Sheds for Life ‘community-based health promotion programme, which aims to support the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Men Sheds members.

The 10-week programme will be implemented into the Men’s Sheds of Tinahely, Roundwood, Newtownmountkennedy with Kilcoole, Bray with Greystones, and the Vale of Avoca.

The initiative was developed by the Irish Men’s Shed Association, and is the first of its kind globally.

“We are delighted to take part in this programme as it encapsulates many of the core values we have at the heart of the Tinahely Men’s Shed,” said Tony Lundberg, Chairman of Tinahely Men’s Shed.

“Support within the community for our local men and providing a safe environment for men to come together to share, learn and support each other.”

Sheds for Life is a men’s health programme that delivers life skills sessions including health check, physical activity, healthy eating and cooking.

In addition to this, there is a choice of supplementary sessions from a vast range of different areas from health Check, Health Food made easy, Exercise for shedders, Sheds ag Siúl and · Mental Health & Wellbeing in the Community

Members collectively choose a minimum of two further supplementary components with a variety of options including: Diabetes: Living Well, Being Well Workshop; ‘Hands for Life’ CPR Training: Oral Health; Cancer Awareness; safeTALK; Get Dementia Awareness and Computer Training.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on our community and this programme comes at the perfect time to help men engage again and improve their physical and mental wellbeing,” added Tony.

The initiative comes at a particularly poignant time for Tinahely as only two years ago their Men’s Shed was destroyed by a fire.