Five Wicklow charities receive €500 donation from ALDI store colleagues

John Kavanagh, ALDI Charity Champion, presenting a €500 donation to Grainne Morris and Clara Jenkinson of the Blue Dolphins Special Olympic Club at the ALDI Rathnew Store, Co Wicklow.

A total of five Wicklow-based charities and community groups have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the ALDI store teams in County Wicklow.

Receiving the €500 grants are Blue Dolphins Special Olympic Club, Arklow Cancer Support, Blessington Tidy Towns, Bray Women’s Refuge and Greystones Cancer Support.

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by ALDI employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

Welcoming the donation, local charity representative Clara Jenkinson of Blue Dolphins Special Olympic Club said: “We are delighted to benefit from ALDI’s Community Grants Programme. This donation is a great support to the work we do at Blue Dolphins Special Olympic Club and we are grateful to ALDI’s Rathnew store team for choosing to support us.”

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, ALDI Ireland said: “We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities of County Wicklow. The Community Grants programme is one example of how ALDI is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement for years to come.”

Welcoming the donation, local charity representative Clara Jenkinson of Blue Dolphins Special Olympic Club said: “We are delighted to benefit from ALDI’s Community Grants Programme. This donation is a great support to the work we do at Blue Dolphins Special Olympic Club and we are grateful to ALDI’s Rathnew store team for choosing to support us.”

Operating five stores in County Wicklow, ALDI is deeply involved in the local community. To date, the stores have donated over 26,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €33,000. Aldi partners with seven innovative Wicklow food and drink producers, spending over €6 million with them in 2021.