Five other local authorities join Wicklow County Council’s dog fouling videos initiative

A series of videos for Wicklow County Council on dog fouling are still under production, but already five other local authorities have joined the scheme.

Initially, Wicklow County Council and eight other Local Authorities were working on developing a series of short videos on dog fouling for use on social media. The campaign is to include six animated video each of which shows the impact dog fouling has on others using a variety of scenarios.

Cllr Lourda Scott said: “Can we have an update on the dog fouling videos. They have still been in production for the past few months. Dog fouling and dog fouling bags are still an issue, especially on our beaches.”

Director of Services Breege Kilkenny replied that the videos still aren’t complete as other local authorities are now also involved.

“The videos are still in production. Five other local authorities have joined the scheme so their input has to be included now.”