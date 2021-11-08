Fishing vessel had to be towed back to Wicklow Harbour after getting into difficulties

THE Wicklow RNLI all-weather lifeboat ‘RNLB Joanna and Henry Williams’ was launched Monday morning to investigate a report of a ten-metre fishing vessel in difficulties north of Wicklow Harbour.

The lifeboat was launched at 8.10 a.m. and was alongside the drifting vessel twenty minutes later. After a quick assessment, it was determined that a rope had fouled the propeller which happens when the rope becomes entwined with the propeller leaving the vessel unable to return to port.

Read More

Coxswain Nick Keogh felt the best option was to tow the boat back to Wicklow Harbour and a tow line was established. Weather conditions at the scene were moderate with good visibility.

The stricken vessel was towed back to Wicklow Harbour and was secured alongside the quay at 9.30 a.m..

Speaking after the call out Wicklow RNLI PRO, Tommy Dover said: “We urge anyone going afloat to always carry a means for calling for help and if they get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”