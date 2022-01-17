First Wicklow RNLI callout of the New Year in response to lone kayaker

WICKLOW RNLI was involved in its first callout of the year on Sunday morning after reports from a concerned member of the public of a lone kayaker in difficulties south of Wicklow Harbour.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 10.30 a.m. and proceeded south towards Wicklow Head and began carrying out an immediate search of the area. Weather conditions at the scene were sea state moderate with wind north easterly force four, with good visibility.

The lifeboat crew located the kayaker at 10.55 a.m. about two miles off the Silver Strand beach. He wasn’t in any difficulty and didn’t require any further assistance.

Sunday’s callout was also the first as Helm for Paul Sillery. He said: “We were alongside the kayaker just before 11am and carried out a quick assessment. The kayak was well kitted out with safety equipment including a marine VHF radio. The man said he was on a training exercise and did not require any assistance, so we contacted the Coast Guard to say he was ok and wished to continue his passage south.”

The lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to station.

While the kayaker was well equipped, Wicklow RNLI advise that it is essential to carry a communications device, such as a VHF radio, Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) or a mobile phone every time you go out on the water. Carry it on your person and in a waterproof pouch on a lanyard, so you can’t drop it if your hands get cold. Always tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

The crew on the callout were Helm Paul Sillery, Alan Goucher, Peter Byrne, and Stephen Kenny.