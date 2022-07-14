First roadshow stop for Lego model of Glendalough monastic village is Wicklow Library

44,388 LEGO bricks were used to create the model of Glendalough.

THE Lego model of Glendalough will visit Wicklow Library as part of its first roadshow event.

The stunning diorama is an initiative of the Glendalough Heritage Forum and consists of a recreation of Glendalough Monastic Settlement carried out by professional brick artist Jessica Farrell, who recently featured on the Channel 4 TV series ‘Lego Masters’.

The reconstruction of the Glendalough monastic city in the 12th century features Lego- made figures demonstrating many aspects of daily life making it entertaining and engaging particularly for younger audiences. The library service is hosting the model and a day long workshop in four libraries, starting with Wicklow Library on Friday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop will be a drop in event, no booking required and there will be a mix of activities for children aged 7-13 including speed challenges to see how long it takes to build a medieval Irish structure.

Youngsters can also help build Ireland’s longest Lego stone wall through the ‘Wall to Wall Lego Help’ initiative. You can also build a mini-mosaic with your own Celtic design.

Children attending must be accompanied by an adult.