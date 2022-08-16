First responders row 270km in Bray to raise €4,000 for Wicklow Rapid Response

A group of Wicklow’s finest first responders have raised more than €4,000 in aid of the Wicklow Rapid Response service. The team, which was comprised of paramedics and firefighters, rowed a staggering 270km, twice the distance of their initial target, in ten hours last Sunday at Tesco in Bray.

The money raised through this gruelling challenge will go directly to the Wicklow Rapid Response service which covers all of County Wicklow as well as South Dublin. Peter Collins, a paramedic with National Ambulance Service, detailed what the service does for the area on a daily basis.

“They are actually a charitable foundation that aid the National Ambulance Service when they are needed and available for medical and trauma events in Wicklow and South Dublin,” explained Peter. “They are tasked with several calls such as road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, strokes, and other high stress situations. The National Ambulance Service uses it as a valuable service, and it is one of few vehicles that can carry blood and plasma.”

The initial goal for the fundraiser was €3,000 and the team of first responders are hoping for it to become an annual event.

“It went too well! We managed to complete the distance in over four hours, so we made an agreement to row the same distance again and we were able to complete it just at the ten-hour mark,” explained Peter. “There was a good turn out and we managed to educate the public about what Wicklow Rapid Response does. We are very chuffed so far and hopefully next year we can make it an annual thing so touch wood it goes well.”

The team who took part and organised the event would like to thank Tesco Bray for the use of their facilities as well as Wicklow Rapid Response’s Dr. David Menzies who volunteers his time in aid of the service. They also offer sincere thanks to those who donated and showed their support throughout Saturday’s row.