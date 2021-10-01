Wicklow

Firefighters use cutting equipment to rescue woman from crashed car in Greystones

Firefighters working to access a vehicle at the crash in Greystones. Photo: Sean Kelly.

Mary Fogarty

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash on Rathdown Road in Greystones on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m., between a car and an oil delivery truck in the area opposite Blacklion pet hospital

After the crash the car came to a stop in a hedge on the opposite side of the road.

Firefighters cut the roof from the vehicle to gain access to the female driver of the car and she was taken to hospital by ambulance. 

Both parties were injured but their injuries were not serious or life threatening.

Two units of the fire service attended, one from Bray and one from Gresytones, as well as gardaí and an ambulance. The fire service, some of whom have first responder training, were first on the scene of the collision.

The road was closed for two and a half hours before being reopened to traffic at around 4 p.m.

