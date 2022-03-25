Fire risk upgraded to high after week of Wicklow blazes

Ireland’s national fire risk warning that was put in place on Monday has been upgraded to Orange Status with fears this will increase over the weekend after a week of blazes across the country, including several in County Wicklow.

On Tuesday fire crews from Rathdrum and Dunlavin extinguished an extensive gorse fire, which was causing hazardous conditions for motorists at Brockagh, Glendasan. Later that night Dunlavin fire crews were back on the Wicklow Gap attending a fire, with help from the National Parks and Wildlife teams.

Carnew and Tinahely crews were then called to an extensive gorse and forest fire in Aghowle near Carnew and Tinahely on the Carlow and Wicklow border on Wednesday night.

These fires were brought under control, but it’s thought more fires are likely this weekend as the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an Orange Status Fire Warning, effective from Thursday to 12p.m. on Monday, March 28, and added: “An increase in fire risk can be expected through the coming weekend as these conditions persist.”

The risk upgrade comes from high pressure dominating weather patterns, bringing high winds, low humidity and higher air temperatures.

A high risk of fire is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, heather and gorse exist.

Officials say the current ignition risk appears to be mainly associated with the burning of vegetation in upland areas.

Forest owners and managers are being advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire and have been reminded by the Department of Agriculture that it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31.

Members of the public are urged not to light fires in or around forests or open land, and to not attempt to fight fires if they see them. Retreat to a safe, fuel-free location, like a car park, upwind from the fire and dial 112 to report the fire and its location.

All countryside dwellers and users are asked to be extremely vigilant and to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai, and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

The most up to date fire risk information can be found at gov.ie.