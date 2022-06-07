Fire crews respond to shed blaze in Bray

Firefighters from Bray and Greystones responded to a shed fire on the Vevay Road.

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones responded to major fire in a a shed off a main road in Bray.

The incident occurred in the evening on Friday, May 27. Units from Bray and Greystones were called to the scene, close to the Maxol petrol station on the Vevay Road.

A fire had started in a garden shed at a property, which is located near to the entrance to Seacrest Road and Loreto Grange.

The blaze was well-established by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, but they managed to prevent it from spreading to the nearby house. The shed was gutted by fire.

The Vevay Road was closed by gardai for a short period of time to allow emergency vehicles and the fire engines to park on the road.