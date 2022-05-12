Fire crews deal with large gorse fire near Glencree

Members of Wicklow Fire Service dealt with a gorse fire in Curtlestown on Tuesday, May 10.

Members of Wicklow Fire Service were called to respond to a “serious” gorse fire near Glencree.

Fire crews from three stations were called to the scene in Curtlestown, close to a forest, on Tuesday, May 10 at around 4.30 p.m.

The fire was described by one source as “serious" and a "risk to the forest”.

Two helicopters were dispatched by Coillte to assist the firefighters in their efforts, but one helicopter was later stood down.

It's understood the fire spread to the forest and caused serious damage.

Firefighters were on the scene until around 9 p.m. that night, later returning due to the risk of the fire re-kindling.

In a post on social media, Wicklow Fire Service said the the cause of the blaze is unknown but malicious, careless or reckless behaviour is suspected.