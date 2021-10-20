Fine Gael Arklow and Rathdrum branches merge

The recently amalgamated Arklow and Rathdrum branches of Fine Gael recently held a meeting at the Woodenbridge Hotel.

Members discussed a number of local issues at the branch meeting, which was opened by incoming Chairperson Gerry Delaney. They hope that the amalgamation of the Arklow and Rathdrum branches of Fine Gael will result in renewed drive to ensure the constituents of these areas are consistently supported and represented on issues that matter to them.

The branch signalled its support for the development of data centres in Arklow and were very impressed by the partnership announced between Echelon and SSE Renewables, the developer of the second phase of the Arklow Bank Wind Farm.

Cllr Sylvester Bourke, who attended the branch meeting, is following up on many local issues in Arklow and its hinterland.

The severe lack of car parking spaces in Arklow was also raised with suggestions that parking could be provided on the Main Street for drivers with mobility and other issues who are holders of a blue badge. The construction of the long awaited primary care centre has also put pressure on parking spaces. Branch members have agreed to carry out a survey on the number of disabled car parking spaces.

Meanwhile, Cllr Bourke is to get an update on repair of the entrance archway of the Pines estate in Arklow and the replacement of handrails at the steps which link this estate with Mountain Bay.

A motion was passed by the branch urging the HSE to provide a new kitchen in the primary care centre for the use of Arklow Meals on Wheels, which provided outstanding service to many during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Rathdrum, the recent opening of the new Primary Health Care centre was welcomed. Information was sought about ‘For Sale’ signs at Avondale Business Park, which refer to the units that are for sale.. Rathdrum has become a busy place with its new housing estates and the need for new shopping outlets was also highlighted. Several derelict sites could be used to provide other vital services to the community. Traffic in Ballinaclash and issues with flooding were also discussed.

More information about the Arklow-Rathdrum branch of Fine Gael can be found on their Facebook page.