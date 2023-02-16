Find out which Wicklow Main Streets, estates and sustainable projects won at Council awards

WICKLOW County Council’s Tidy Towns, Estates and Sustainable Development Awards took place in the Council Buildings on Monday as Tidy Towns groups, residents’ associations, schools and businesses were recognised for projects and actions undertaken to promote and develop sustainability in Wicklow’s towns and communities
Arklow was recognised for achieving the highest marks in the county in the national Tidy Towns competition with Baltinglass honoured for taking the national Endeavour Award. All towns across the county received significant increases in marks with Arklow, Greystones and Wicklow town taking the coveted gold medal at national level in 2022.
Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Leas Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, thanked all the volunteers for their contribution to their communities.
She stated: “The gold medals achieved by three towns in County Wicklow - Arklow, Greystones and Wicklow - demonstrate that they are reaching the top level in the national Tidy Towns Competition, among the best in the country.”
In the Main Streets competition, Grangecon, Tinahely and Blessington came out top in the three size categories of small, medium and large towns. Ashton in Blessington and John Paul Ave in Arklow picked up the top awards for being the best kept estates.
There were also Main Street awards for Knockananna, Shillelagh, Bray, Baltinglass, Greystones and Hollywood, and a further nine Main Streets commended (see full list below)
Climate was an important theme at the awards and Greystones Tidy Towns collected the Climate Action award for their campaign of 40 actions for work with homeowners on assessing their energy performance. They also took a landscaping award for work on a new marine themed roundabout, a new sensory garden and a stumpery in Burnaby Park.
Wicklow Tidy Towns received an award for its energy awareness day in July which attracted more than 400 visitors.
Wicklow Wolf Brewery in Newtownmountkennedy was recognised for their efforts to decarbonise their operations with resource efficiency, while Servier in Arklow won the Biodiversity award for their 10-year programme to manage their grounds for biodiversity and annual planting of trees to offset carbon.
Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, spoke about the new Climate Action fund for communities where the Council will partner with communities in delivering projects.
He added: “Following the launch of the Community Climate Action Fund we will be looking for expressions of interest for the fund so that communities can play a strengthened role in delivering innovative climate action adapted to local opportunities and needs.”
Knockananna Tidy Towns were rewarded for their new community garden, while the waste minimisation award went to Tinahely Community Projects for their revamped community recycling facility.
Blessington Tidy Towns received the built heritage award for work around the square, increasing pedestrian space in this important town centre location.
Baltinglass Tidy Towns was recognised for its study and mapping of invasive species in the River Slaney while the Coastcare award went to Greystones Junior Tidy Towns.
Schools were well represented in the awards too with St Mary’s Junior School in Blessington; Tinahely National School, Greystones Educate Together, Scoil Realt na Mara in Brittas Bay and Blessington Educate Together among the winners as schools continue to play an important role in mobilising environmental stewardship and exploring biodiversity.
A total of 10 awards were presented to schools and organisations from the Greystones and Kicloole area. Cllr Stephen Stokes, Leas Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, was quick to praise the efforts of those involved.
He said: “"It is great to see Tidy Towns, schools, local businesses and individuals get recognition for their superb efforts. But I also want to pay tribute to all of those who make positive contributions in the community. Even if they did not receive awards, their contribution is invaluable."
"It is a big task organising and judging all of the categories. I would like to thank the Council Officials for going above and beyond to make it an enjoyable evening."
"It is great to see Tidy Towns, schools, local businesses and individuals get recognition for their superb efforts. But I also want to pay tribute to all of those who make positive contributions in the community. Even if they did not receive awards, their contribution is invaluable."
Small Towns
1st Grange Con
2nd Knockananna
3rd Hollywood
Lacken (Commended)
Donard (Commended)
Glenealy (Commended)
Laragh & Glendalough (Commended)
Medium Towns
1st Tinahely
2nd Shillelagh
3rd Baltinglass
Enniskerry (Commended)
Avoca (Commended)
Dunlavin (Commended)
Newtownmountkennedy (Commended)
Large Towns
1st Blessington
2nd Greystones
3rd Bray
Arklow (Commended)
1st Ashton, Blessington
2nd Sugarloaf Crescent, Bray
3rd Marlton Hall, Wicklow
Rathdown Park, Greystones (Commended)
Seasons Park , Newtownmountkennedy (Commended)
1st John Paul Ave, Arklow
2nd Gleann Chill, Glenealy
3rd Rathcoran, Baltinglass
Druids brook, Kilcoole (Commended)
Palladius Park, Donard (Commended)
St Martin’s Drive, Aughrim (Commended)
Biodiversity Wildlife & Natural Amenities Award
Winner: Servier, Arklow
Blessington Tidy Towns (Commended)
Built Environment Award
Winner: Blessington Tidy Towns
Wicklow Tidy Towns (Commended)
Business Award
Winner: Wicklow Wolf
Rise at the Cove (Commended)
Climate Change Award
Winner: Greystones Tidy Towns
Coastcare Award
Winner: Greystones Junior Tidy Towns
Communal Gardening Award
Winner: Knockananna Tidy Towns
Bray Tidy Towns (Commended)
Energy Award
Winner: Wicklow Tidy Towns
Landscaping Award
Winner: Greystones Tidy Towns
Local Champion Award
Sarah Rubalcava, nominated by Tinahely Tidy Towns
Tom Allen, nominated by Bray Tidy Towns
Joyce Timms, nominated by Greystones Tidy Towns
Pieter Smyth, nominated by Blessington Tidy Towns
Danny Alven, nominated by Newtownmountkennedy Tidy Towns
Schools Awareness Award
St Mary’s Junior National School
Schools Biodiversity Award
Brittas Bay NS
Blessington Educate Together
School Climate Change Award
Greystones Educate Together
School Garden Award
Winner: Tinahely NS
Greystones Community NS (Commended)
Sustainable Food Award
Tinahely Tidy Towns
Sustainable Tourism Award
Hollywood Tidy Towns
Trees Award
Go Greener with Grange Con
Water Protection Award
Baltinglass Tidy Towns
Waste Minimisation Award
Tinahely Tidy Towns
Youth Champion Award
Eoin Ryhnhart, nominated by Blessington Tidy Towns