Find out which Wicklow Main Streets, estates and sustainable projects won at Council awards

Wicklow County Council CEO Brian Gleeson, Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy present Mary-Anne Parsons of Bray Tidy Towns with the prize for finishing third in the Large Towns Main Street Award.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley presents Richard Burke of Hollywood Tidy Towns the town's prize for being third in the Small Towns Main Street section.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley presents Cllr Edward Timmins with Baltinglass's award for finishing third in the Medium Towns Main Street award.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley presents Mark Dempsey and Tommy Murphy from Shillelagh Tidy Towns the award for second place in the Medium Towns Main Street competition.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley presents Ann Kavanagh and Ester Fox from Knockananna Tidy Towns with second place in the Small Town's Main Street competition. They were also received a Sustainable Development Award for their communal garden award winner for their new Sensory garden, veg patch and polytunnel.

CEO of Wicklow County Council Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Anita Maroney of Blessington Tidy Towns with the Built Environment Award.

Wicklow County Council CEO Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Aoife Mooty Monaghan, Siofra Gallagher and Hannah Gavin Doyle from Tinahely National School with the School Garden Award.

Wicklow County Council CEO Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Alfie Heffernan and Liz McGauley from Brittas Bay National School with the Schools Biodiversity Award.

Wicklow County Council CEO Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Yann Siete, Ceolan Dunne and Jacqui Dunne of Greystones Educate Together with the School Climate Change Award.

Wicklow County Council CEO Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Adam Calliman, Marie McCooey and Rebecca Gill from Greystones Tidy Towns with the Climate Action Award for their 40 for 40 campaign and free energy assessment for home owners project. They also took a landscaping award for work on a new marine themed roundabout, a new sensory garden and a stumpery in Burnaby Park.

CEO of Wicklow County Council Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Betsy Murphy and Judy Lacey of John Paul Avenue in Arklow with the prize for being first in the Local Authority Tidy Estate award.

CEO of Wicklow County Council Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Jason Mulhall of Blessington Tidy Towns with the prize for first place in the Large Towns Main Street competition.

CEO of Wicklow County Council Brian Gleeson and Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley present Julia Glass from Grangecon with the first place prize for the Small Towns Main Street competition.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Tommy Annesley presents Lorraine Fox and Lucy Moller of Tinahely Tidy Towns with first prize in the Medium Towns Main Street category. They also received recognition in the Sustainable Development Awards for the Tinahely Community Recycling Centre.

WICKLOW County Council’s Tidy Towns, Estates and Sustainable Development Awards took place in the Council Buildings on Monday as Tidy Towns groups, residents’ associations, schools and businesses were recognised for projects and actions undertaken to promote and develop sustainability in Wicklow’s towns and communities

Arklow was recognised for achieving the highest marks in the county in the national Tidy Towns competition with Baltinglass honoured for taking the national Endeavour Award. All towns across the county received significant increases in marks with Arklow, Greystones and Wicklow town taking the coveted gold medal at national level in 2022.

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Leas Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, thanked all the volunteers for their contribution to their communities.

She stated: “The gold medals achieved by three towns in County Wicklow - Arklow, Greystones and Wicklow - demonstrate that they are reaching the top level in the national Tidy Towns Competition, among the best in the country.”

In the Main Streets competition, Grangecon, Tinahely and Blessington came out top in the three size categories of small, medium and large towns. Ashton in Blessington and John Paul Ave in Arklow picked up the top awards for being the best kept estates.

There were also Main Street awards for Knockananna, Shillelagh, Bray, Baltinglass, Greystones and Hollywood, and a further nine Main Streets commended (see full list below)

Climate was an important theme at the awards and Greystones Tidy Towns collected the Climate Action award for their campaign of 40 actions for work with homeowners on assessing their energy performance. They also took a landscaping award for work on a new marine themed roundabout, a new sensory garden and a stumpery in Burnaby Park.

Wicklow Tidy Towns received an award for its energy awareness day in July which attracted more than 400 visitors.

Wicklow Wolf Brewery in Newtownmountkennedy was recognised for their efforts to decarbonise their operations with resource efficiency, while Servier in Arklow won the Biodiversity award for their 10-year programme to manage their grounds for biodiversity and annual planting of trees to offset carbon.

Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, spoke about the new Climate Action fund for communities where the Council will partner with communities in delivering projects.

He added: “Following the launch of the Community Climate Action Fund we will be looking for expressions of interest for the fund so that communities can play a strengthened role in delivering innovative climate action adapted to local opportunities and needs.”

Knockananna Tidy Towns were rewarded for their new community garden, while the waste minimisation award went to Tinahely Community Projects for their revamped community recycling facility.

Blessington Tidy Towns received the built heritage award for work around the square, increasing pedestrian space in this important town centre location.

Baltinglass Tidy Towns was recognised for its study and mapping of invasive species in the River Slaney while the Coastcare award went to Greystones Junior Tidy Towns.

Schools were well represented in the awards too with St Mary’s Junior School in Blessington; Tinahely National School, Greystones Educate Together, Scoil Realt na Mara in Brittas Bay and Blessington Educate Together among the winners as schools continue to play an important role in mobilising environmental stewardship and exploring biodiversity.

A total of 10 awards were presented to schools and organisations from the Greystones and Kicloole area. Cllr Stephen Stokes, Leas Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, was quick to praise the efforts of those involved.

He said: “"It is great to see Tidy Towns, schools, local businesses and individuals get recognition for their superb efforts. But I also want to pay tribute to all of those who make positive contributions in the community. Even if they did not receive awards, their contribution is invaluable."

"It is a big task organising and judging all of the categories. I would like to thank the Council Officials for going above and beyond to make it an enjoyable evening."

All the winners in Wicklow County Council's Tidy Main Street, Tidy Estates and Sustainable Development Awards 2022

Tidy Main Street

Small Towns

1st Grange Con

2nd Knockananna

3rd Hollywood

Lacken (Commended)

Donard (Commended)

Glenealy (Commended)

Laragh & Glendalough (Commended)

Medium Towns

1st Tinahely

2nd Shillelagh

3rd Baltinglass

Enniskerry (Commended)

Avoca (Commended)

Dunlavin (Commended)

Newtownmountkennedy (Commended)

Large Towns

1st Blessington

2nd Greystones

3rd Bray

Arklow (Commended)

Tidy Estates Private

1st Ashton, Blessington

2nd Sugarloaf Crescent, Bray

3rd Marlton Hall, Wicklow

Rathdown Park, Greystones (Commended)

Seasons Park , Newtownmountkennedy (Commended)

Tidy Estates Local Authority

1st John Paul Ave, Arklow

2nd Gleann Chill, Glenealy

3rd Rathcoran, Baltinglass

Druids brook, Kilcoole (Commended)

Palladius Park, Donard (Commended)

St Martin’s Drive, Aughrim (Commended)

Sustainable Development Awards

Biodiversity Wildlife & Natural Amenities Award

Winner: Servier, Arklow

Blessington Tidy Towns (Commended)

Built Environment Award

Winner: Blessington Tidy Towns

Wicklow Tidy Towns (Commended)

Business Award

Winner: Wicklow Wolf

Rise at the Cove (Commended)

Climate Change Award

Winner: Greystones Tidy Towns

Coastcare Award

Winner: Greystones Junior Tidy Towns

Communal Gardening Award

Winner: Knockananna Tidy Towns

Bray Tidy Towns (Commended)

Energy Award

Winner: Wicklow Tidy Towns

Landscaping Award

Winner: Greystones Tidy Towns

Local Champion Award

Sarah Rubalcava, nominated by Tinahely Tidy Towns

Tom Allen, nominated by Bray Tidy Towns

Joyce Timms, nominated by Greystones Tidy Towns

Pieter Smyth, nominated by Blessington Tidy Towns

Danny Alven, nominated by Newtownmountkennedy Tidy Towns

Schools Awareness Award

St Mary’s Junior National School

Schools Biodiversity Award

Brittas Bay NS

Blessington Educate Together

School Climate Change Award

Greystones Educate Together

School Garden Award

Winner: Tinahely NS

Greystones Community NS (Commended)

Sustainable Food Award

Tinahely Tidy Towns

Sustainable Tourism Award

Hollywood Tidy Towns

Trees Award

Go Greener with Grange Con

Water Protection Award

Baltinglass Tidy Towns

Waste Minimisation Award

Tinahely Tidy Towns

Youth Champion Award

Eoin Ryhnhart, nominated by Blessington Tidy Towns