Film by Arklow director is nominated for festival awards

A short film by an Arklow director has been nominated for several awards at an Irish film festival.

Dave Thomas is up for the 'Rising Star Award' for his film ’Aretha’ at the prestigious 12th Underground Cinema Awards in Dun Laoghaire. Actress Denise McCormack has also b een nominated for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her role in the film.

"It's a great honour to be recognised for your work and I am over the moon that we received two nominations. Denise was amazing in my film and she deserves this nomination and more for her incredible work,” Dave said.

Aretha tells a story of a young woman with Down Syndrome starting out in life. The cast also includes Hilda Fay, Daniel Codd, and Cody Creighton

"I won the FilmOffaly Bursary Award in 2018 that enabled me to get this film off the ground. I wrote the screenplay in 2016 and I didn't get to shoot the film until early 2019. It was definitely worth the wait," Dave said.

The short film was shot in Offaly and has been screened at numerous film festivals and been nominated for several awards.

The winners of the festival awards will be announced on Saturday, November 13.