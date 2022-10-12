Fears bonfires to be lit in Bray at Halloween

Bray Municipal District Council at its October meeting heard expressions of concern from several councillors over the build up of pallets and other potential bonfire material in open spaces in the lead up to Halloween.

Administrative Officer, Housing, Garvan Hickey told the meeting during a housing update that with Halloween approaching the Fire Section wished it noted that an increase in fires, their environmental impact and the additional strain it places on the fire service with call outs, is a cause for concern.

Mr Hickey said Wicklow County Council was in the process of reminding business owners to secure combustible materials and of the legal requirement to only hand over waste materials to licenced contractors.

Many businesses leave pallets out at night to be collected by specialist pallet collectors, but at this time of year the wooden pallets are often taken by kids to use as bonfire material.

It was suggest by Cathaoirleach Cllr Erika Doyle that for residents living near open spaces where bonfires are set this time of year can be like a ‘living hell’.

Cllr Doyle said that the fire builders were crafty and were stashing materials in various places before bringing them out in to the open and this made the job of confiscating the material all the harder.

She also pointed that an element of bonfire competition appeared to be in the air, influenced by the huge bonfires in the North.

Garvan Hickey suggested that if members of the public see any build up of bonfire material they should get in touch with the council as soon as possible so it can be removed.

Traditional safety advice applies in the build-up to Halloween and bonfires should be avoided. Pets should be kept inside. Handling any fireworks should be avoided. They are illegal and potentially dangerous due to their unknown make up and non type approved manufacture.

Fines for possession, to sell or supply fireworks without a licence attracts a fine up to €10,000 or five years in prison.

Parents are also advised to make sure their children consume only recognised sweet and treats.