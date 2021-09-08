Wicklow

Fantastic support for Roosters run

John Hanway and Mark Laughlin.

Wicklow

Motorbikes came from far and wide to support the East Coast Roosters Motorcycle Club’s fundraising run for a local cause.

There was a great turnout on the day, with around 40 motorcyclists gathering in glorious sunshine outside Jack White’s pub for the event following social distancing guidelines which aimed to raise funds for Arklow Cancer Support. Some participants had travelled from Kildare to join in. The run took a route south towards Dungarvon where they were joined by other bikers. The event continued along the Copper Coast before returning back to Arklow through Co. Wexford.

A fantastic €2,000 was raised for the local cancer support service, which provides support to people who receive a cancer diagnosis. Like other charities, fundraising activities for Arklow Cancer Support have been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A cheque presentation of the proceeds from the run is expected to take place in the near future.

Organisers of the run were delighted with the huge support for the fundraiser. They expressed their sincere thanks to all those who took part or supported the event in any way. The Leinster Run is expected to become an annual event.

The East Coast Roosters club has been holding fundraisers for 16 years. Over that time, they have raised a total of around €350,000

