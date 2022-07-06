Family of six face homelessness in Wicklow

A family of six with four children under eight, and one who is due to have heart surgery, are facing imminent homelessness as there are no places in Wicklow accepting a family of six using emergency accommodation vouchers from Wicklow County Council.

Samantha Douglas and her partner Aaron Mohan have been living in a holiday home in Brittas Bay since 2018. Wicklow County Council found them this accommodation through their Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme after they had been couch surfing in various family homes around Bray for 18 months.

They found themselves on sofas after the lease ran out on their home in Enniskerry and they were not able to find another house that they could afford. Moving away from Bray meant moving from their support network, schools, work and services, like doctors, that are crucial for this family due to five-year-old Luke’s heart condition.

The lease on the Brittas Bay home was originally supposed to be for 10 months and the Council explained it was only a temporary solution, but when the pandemic hit, the lease was extended. In January 2022 the landlord gave notice that their daughter was going to move into the property and the couple and their four children had until July 27 to move out.

Samantha and Aaron contacted Wicklow County Council, who said they would help them find alternative accommodation. However, the couple, Caleb (7), Luke (5), Elliot (4) and Maisie (2) have so far only been offered a voucher for emergency accommodation. Samantha said she has rung B&Bs all over Wicklow, but none of them can take a family of six.

“We have been ringing around and they all said they wouldn’t take a family of six,” said Samantha. “We literally took this house because we were 18 months living between three houses, sofa surfing. We didn’t even think about it. We just took it to have somewhere. We never complained. We were aware it was only supposed to be a short lease, but we were told Wicklow County Council would help us when it ended.”

She added: “For over three years we have tried to find a HAP house closer to Bray, where we came from, to no avail. We are getting nowhere with Wicklow County Council and have been told a voucher could be provided for us to find our own emergency accommodation on that date (July 27) but we can’t accept that.

“The landlord emailed us on Monday to remind us we have three weeks left and he’s unable to extend our stay any longer.

“I have been dealing with a social worker who rang on Tuesday to say that she had called an emergency meeting with management and confirmed we will be put on a priority list for an allocation, but cannot say when or where.

“If by the 27th we don’t get somewhere only myself and the kids will be offered emergency accommodation, but my partner would not be allowed with us.

“This has caused me further stress as I already suffer with my own mental health and the thought of being away from family without my partner, who is my only support I have at the moment, is terrifying to even think about.

“I don’t think I’d be able to cope by myself with four small children especially if it’s further away than we already are.”

In April, the Wicklow People spoke to single mother Ciara Butler from Bray, who was evicted from the home she rented in Arklow for two years in January. She found a hotel in Tallaght that accepted emergency accommodation vouchers, but when the Ukrainian refugee crisis reached Ireland, she was asked to leave having been there for 11 weeks.

She has been living in a B&B in Courtown, Co Wexford with her baby and three-year-old son since March.

She said: “I have been told I am top of their radar if anything comes up, but I am hearing this for the last three months.

“There is another girl here with a baby and a 12-year-old who has lived here for two years. I can’t even work because there would be no one to mind my baby.”

Samantha and Aaron are also currently unemployed. Samantha explained that with only one car and no public transport from Brittas Bay to Bray, Aaron was not able to keep his job.

They were getting up at 6a.m. daily to bring Aaron to work and the children to school, then Samantha would wait in Bray until Aaron and school were finished, to return to Brittas.

They have not been able to find employment near where they live in Brittas. They also remain isolated from their services, including Luke’s doctor, who is based in Crumlin, and Caleb’s psychologist, who is based in Bray.

Samantha explained that Elliott also has an anxiety disorder, which requires treatment from a psychologist every two weeks.

He developed it when he started pre-school and it means sometimes he is a voluntary mute, while Luke is due to undergo heart surgery as soon as his cardiology doctor ‘sees he’s strong enough’.