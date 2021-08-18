Family fun day at Kenmare Heights

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Kate and James McDermott with their parents Michelle and Pádraig and granny Anne Brock

Kenmare Heights residents association held a fun day fundraiser at their estate the Saturday before last.

Their old ride-on lawnmower had packed it in, and they needed to raise some money for a new one.

The day was a great success with games for the kids such as hook a duck, toys, and swings and slides.

It was spilling rain at the planned lunchtime start, as it has done almost daily at some point or another for the past fortnight. But organisers and residents were delighted when it brightened up and they enjoyed a dry spell for the rest of the evening.

There were burgers and sausages available, and a stall full of delicious cakes.

There was great support in the estate and they raised a portion of the money they need.

The rest of the year will see more fun in Kenmare Heights, with events for the children being planned for Halloween and Christmas.

It’s a busy and hard-working residents association. They enter the Tidy Estates section of Tidy Towns and in the last two competitions have been ‘highly commended’.

This year they hope to get into the top three.

Each year they have a project to work on, and have quite a lot of colourful flowerbeds and boxes.