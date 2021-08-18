Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

Family fun day at Kenmare Heights

Adam Brolly. Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Melissa and Tyler Maher, Lucas Mason, Jacinta, Leah, Lexi and Sophia Fisher Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Kate and James McDermott with their parents Michelle and Pádraig and granny Anne Brock Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Martine Moeykens and Sharon Chippendale Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Liz Groome with grandchildren Lucy, Caoimhe, Anna and Sean Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Liz Groome with grandchildren Lucy, Caoimhe, Anna and Sean Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Aoife Lennon, David and Sharon Kelly Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Emily Brennan Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Kayden and Ella-Rai Halligan Starke Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Joan Doherty and Margaret Martin Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Fiona Ryan, Cathriona Starke, Janet Brandon Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Gerry and Jacqueline Daly Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Codi and Cillian Smith Expand
Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Rita Kelly, Paula and PJ Morrissey with grandkids Olivia and Ivy Dutton Expand

Close

Adam Brolly.

Adam Brolly.

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Melissa and Tyler Maher, Lucas Mason, Jacinta, Leah, Lexi and Sophia Fisher

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Melissa and Tyler Maher, Lucas Mason, Jacinta, Leah, Lexi and Sophia Fisher

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Kate and James McDermott with their parents Michelle and Pádraig and granny Anne Brock

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Kate and James McDermott with their parents Michelle and Pádraig and granny Anne Brock

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Martine Moeykens and Sharon Chippendale

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Martine Moeykens and Sharon Chippendale

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Liz Groome with grandchildren Lucy, Caoimhe, Anna and Sean

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Liz Groome with grandchildren Lucy, Caoimhe, Anna and Sean

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Liz Groome with grandchildren Lucy, Caoimhe, Anna and Sean

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Liz Groome with grandchildren Lucy, Caoimhe, Anna and Sean

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Aoife Lennon, David and Sharon Kelly

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Aoife Lennon, David and Sharon Kelly

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Emily Brennan

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Emily Brennan

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Kayden and Ella-Rai Halligan Starke

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Kayden and Ella-Rai Halligan Starke

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Joan Doherty and Margaret Martin

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Joan Doherty and Margaret Martin

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Fiona Ryan, Cathriona Starke, Janet Brandon

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Fiona Ryan, Cathriona Starke, Janet Brandon

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Gerry and Jacqueline Daly

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Gerry and Jacqueline Daly

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Codi and Cillian Smith

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Codi and Cillian Smith

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Rita Kelly, Paula and PJ Morrissey with grandkids Olivia and Ivy Dutton

Kenmare Heights Greystones Family Fun Day. Rita Kelly, Paula and PJ Morrissey with grandkids Olivia and Ivy Dutton

/

Adam Brolly.

Wicklow

Mary Fogarty

Kenmare Heights residents association held a fun day fundraiser at their estate the Saturday before last.

Their old ride-on lawnmower had packed it in, and they needed to raise some money for a new one.

The day was a great success with games for the kids such as hook a duck, toys, and swings and slides.

It was spilling rain at the planned lunchtime start, as it has done almost daily at some point or another for the past fortnight. But organisers and residents were delighted when it brightened up and they enjoyed a dry spell for the rest of the evening.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

There were burgers and sausages available, and a stall full of delicious cakes.

There was great support in the estate and they raised a portion of the money they need.

The rest of the year will see more fun in Kenmare Heights, with events for the children being planned for Halloween and Christmas.

It’s a busy and hard-working residents association. They enter the Tidy Estates section of Tidy Towns and in the last two competitions have been ‘highly commended’.

This year they hope to get into the top three.

Each year they have a project to work on, and have quite a lot of colourful flowerbeds and boxes.

Most Watched

Privacy