Family event at Black Castle to coincide with Round Ireland Yacht Race in Wicklow

THE SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race sets off from Wicklow Harbour on Sunday, June 18, and a special family orientated event will take place at the Black Castle for the duration of that weekend.

Hosted by Wicklow Sailing Club, the 704-mile race starts and finishes at Wicklow Harbour and is the second longest race in the Royal Ocean Racing Club calendar.

Speaking at the May meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, District Administrator Joan Sinnott said: “We are lucky to have the Round Ireland here in Wicklow.

“It brings a colourful spectacle to Wicklow Harbour and provides a big boost to the local economy. We are working with Wicklow Sailing Club and the Harbour. A family event will also take place at the Black Castle, starting on the Friday, and will be organised by Raw Marketing, who do the Bray Air Show.

“There will be live music, a fun fair, food and crafts and a market as well. It goes on for three days and I hope they get good weather for the Round Ireland. There are almost 40 yachts entered at this point.”

The area will be stewarded and Wicklow Sailing Club will also be carrying out a leaflet drop to local houses.

Cllr Gail Dunne, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, recalled the time Simon Le Bon, the lead singer for Duran Duran, arrived for the 1986 race. “That time you had lots of young girls screaming at the side of the harbour when Simon Le Bon took part.”