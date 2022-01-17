Family appeal for help after reported sightings of missing Dublin woman in County Wicklow

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on Friday, January 7.

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for a missing Dublin woman after reported but unconfirmed sightings in County Wicklow.

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly has been missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday, January 7.

Bernadette is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, hazel eyes and long black hair, and her worried family have been asking the public for their assistance.

On Instagram, her heartbroken daughter Jade said: “Potential sightings in Wicklow/Wexford could be a coincidence but these counties we went to a lot when I was young. Please if you see anything, if you think it’s her, report it, call her name, tell her Jade loves her and wants her home. For everyone else not from these counties, please do your usual walk, town/beach, and keep my mam in your mind.

“If anything strange please report. Call her name and tell her Jade is looking and loves her.”

The last confirmed sighting of Bernadette was in the Donabate area of Dublin on January 7. Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in the Donabate area on that date between 11.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to make this footage available to them.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to the driver of a taxi that drove Bernadette to the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate on January 7, at approximately 11.55 a.m. to come forward. The taxi is described as a blue/green Peugeot Partner.

At the time she went missing Bernadette was wearing are a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, and black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble.

Anyone with any information on Bernadettes’s whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.