Families “priced out of their communities” by rising Wicklow rents

Ordinary workers and families in north Wicklow are being "priced out of their communities” even though thousands of new homes are being built, according to one Wicklow TD.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore strongly criticised the Government's housing policies as a “record of failure” during a Dail debate on a motion calling for proposals to give €450 million in subsidies to developers to be scrapped.

Speaking in the Dail, the Wicklow Social Democrats TD said she had been contacted by two families from Greystones who face the prospect of leaving the town to find a new home to rent.

"Both families have young children, have only ever lived in Greystones and are renting. They have both received notices to quit from their landlords. They are doing absolutely everything right. They have contacted Threshold, the RTB [Rental Tenancies Board] and Wicklow County Council. They have been on to all of the agents.

"They cannot find anywhere to rent in their home town. Now they face the prospect of having to pull their children out of their schools and move to a different county. The stress being placed on families at present is incredible.

"The irony is that in north Wicklow thousands of houses are being built. There are strategic housing developments and large developments as far as the eye can see. None of them are affordable. Not a single one in the area is affordable.”

Deputy Whitmore was among the TDs to criticise the €450 million Croí Cónaithe scheme during a debate on a motion put forward by the Social Democrats.

The scheme would offer subsidies to developers to construct up to 5,000 apartments in Dublin, and four other cities that have planning permission, but are not economically viable to build.

Deputy Whitmore said €450 million is an “incredibly large amount of money” to give to developers and suggested it could be spent in other ways.

"People are living with the incredibly difficult situation of rising inflation and the rising cost of fuel. We also have the constant backdrop of the housing crisis. This is the reality people face.

"As I imagine everyone in the Chamber has, I have constituents frequently contacting my office about fears of becoming homeless when their landlords decide to sell up. Some have had to move to completely different parts of the country, away from family and friends and their support networks, schools and communities.

"Many residents in Wicklow face the likely reality of never being able to own a home due to rising rents and house prices.”

Deputy Whitmore pointed out that the situation means people are struggling to save for a deposit.

“It is also increasingly clear that ordinary workers and families are being priced out of the housing market and are trapped paying exorbitant rents. They are being priced out of their communities. Even the dribble of supply coming on to the market is priced out of the reach of most ordinary workers.“

The Wicklow TD said the Government and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s policies are not working and “prioritise developers”.

“Instead of acting in the interests of ordinary people who are suffering the consequences of his housing policies he is reaching across and lending a hand to developers with a €450 million gift.

“It is clear this is a record of failure. It is time for the record to change and for the Government to stand up for the interests of people and their housing needs. These are people we know and love. These are people who live in our communities. It is time for the Minister to do the right thing and look at who he prioritises and who will benefit from his housing policies because it is not our communities.”

Responding to the motion, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said “there is a crisis that affects ordinary working people who aspire to the security of home ownership, which demands a response from Government at an unprecedented scale”.

The Minister said the Government's Housing for All programme will “deliver 300,000 new homes by the end of 2030”.

Minister O’Brien continued that Housing for All programme would see at least 90,000 social homes, 36,000 affordable homes and at least 18,000 cost-rental homes delivered with “record levels of State investment in housing with more than €4 billion per annum”.

In relation to the Croí Cónaithe scheme, Minister O’Brien said this is a “short to medium term measure" which aims to increase the supply of apartments for home owners in major urban areas.

"Through a range of measures the Government is incentivising the supply of different tenures - social, affordable, private rental and private ownership. We are investing in new build social schemes like never before, delivering affordable housing to buy and rent and introducing measures to incentivise the building of homes for owner-occupiers," the minister added.