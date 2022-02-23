Families collect the keys for 40 new homes at Fairgreen Manor, Dunlavin

FORTY families now occupy their own homes having being handed their keys after Circle Voluntary Housing Association completed their tenancy at Fairgreen Manor in Dunlavin.

Present for the handovers were Wicklow County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Shay Cullen, local Councillors and members of both Dunlavin GAA Club and Dunlavin District Forum.

The development consists of 40 houses, a mix of two and three-bed, and four-bedroom homes on the outskirts of the village.

Russell Grainge, Director of Property at Circle Voluntary Housing Association said: “We are delighted to welcome the final tenants to Fairgreen Manor, and we wish them the very best in their new homes.

“Whilst there were many challenges to the delivery of this development, we have been vigilant in ensuring that these new homes were built and completed to the highest standards and have all the necessary certification to ensure our tenant families have safe and quality constructed A rated, low energy homes and it is great to finally get to this point to deliver these homes to local families in housing need.

“Fairgreen Manor is a special development as it is a community within a community, with tenants originating from the village itself, with many children and grandchildren, brothers and sisters and families all living together in the same estate or within close proximity to each other. We’d like to thank Wicklow County Council for their assistance in the delivery of the scheme and the Department of Housing and AIB as our funding partners for the project.”

The land was the former home of Dunlavin GAA Club from 1974 to 2000, and holds many golden memories. A special mention on the Fairgreen Manor Estate welcome sign is a nod to the GAA’s legacy for present and future Dunlaviners and visitors alike.