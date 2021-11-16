Families across Wicklow urged to take part in park and stride to school schemes

A local councillor is encouraging families and schools to park the car and make some of the school journey on foot

Greystones Cathaoirleach Cllr Lourda Scott made the call at the start of Clean Air Week. Already run by Greystones Educate Together National School, park and stride is a simple way for families who live further away to enjoy the benefits of walking to school; as people park away from the school and make the rest of the trip on foot.

The scheme offers an alternative to driving children all the way to the school gate as well as adding towards the recommended 30 minutes of daily physical exercise.

Cllr Scott said: “As a parent of three primary school children, every day I see the amount of traffic building up around our schools. I understand how time pressured parents are and often drive to school while on the way to work or a crèche drop off, as it is simply the quickest way to get there.

“It won’t suit everyone, but if we can think of parking a little bit away from the school and walking the rest of the way once or twice a week, it will help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution at the school gates. It also gives us a chance to get some exercise in, have some fun and may even speed up the overall journey time.”

Cllr Scott thanked Tesco Greystones who agreed to participate by allowing their car park to be used by parents for a short period of time while they walk their child to school. The car park may be used also as Drop ‘n’ Hop locations for older children to make their way to school independently .

Clean Air Week continues until Friday, November 19. Throughout the week, pupils and schools can follow Green-Schools’ digital online campaign for resources and activities.

Cllr Scott said: “I am often contacted about the problem of traffic around schools and subsequent safety issues. Active travel initiatives such as walking buses and park and stride schemes are measures that parents and children can be directly involved with, and most importantly have fun doing. I encourage anyone interested in these measures to contact myself or Green Schools for more information.”