Extension delay is risking investment in Arklow

(l-r) Senator Pat Casey, Louise Glennon, SSE Renewables Head of External Affairs, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, and Barry Kilcline, Head of Offshore for SSE Renewables Ireland, at the site of the proposed Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 Operations and Maintenance Facility. Photo; Mick Kelly.

Senator Pat Casey (FF) has questioned the delay of SSE Renewables’ foreshore extension application, saying that it is putting a lot of investment in Arklow into jeopardy.

SSE Renewables has a foreshore lease to develop Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2. In March, 2021 it submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Assessment Report to facilitate the extension of longstop dates within the lease, and ensure the project is delivered in line with the most up to date environmental standards.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has yet to make any progress on the extension request.

The Arklow Bank Wind Park aims to reduce Ireland’s carbon emission by approximately 1 percent, offset more than half a million tonnes of carbon emissions each year, and generate 520 megawatts (MW) of electricity, enough to power 450,000 homes.

The government has a target of 1 gigawatt (GW) of offshore energy by 2025 and 5 GW of offshore energy by 2030. SSE Renewables says that with the delay Ireland risks missing out on its targets.

"Action is required now, Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 can deliver under its existing Foreshore Lease and contribute to the 2025 targets, but in order to do so we need decisive action from government before the year end; and in this regard SSE Renewables is calling on the Department of Housing. Local Government and Housing to progress the decision-making process on the extension of the longstop dates and commence a public consultation.”

Senator Casey said: “My main concern from a national point of view is climate change, how we are going to address climate change and how we're going to decarbonise our energy footprint using offshore energy.

“Here we have a facility that can deliver 520 MW of electricity that’s looking for an extension to its lease. It has its planning. The Department is taking seven months to reach a decision.

“SSE Renewables have a route to market, if they cant see that investment happen they’ll go to an easier jurisdiction.

“That has to be said. The frustration is that a lot of Departments have no understanding of the time pressure that private sector companies are under.

“They seem to think that they can wait around and and it’s just not acceptable, it’s putting a lot of investment in Arklow into jeopardy.”

The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage said: “While it is not appropriate to comment in detail on this application that will come before the Minister for determination, it is important to note that the application by SSE is unprecedented in the level of change from the existing lease arrangements and it is accordingly necessary to review the application carefully so as to ensure that any decision made upon it is as robust as possible and will stand up to any challenge that may be brought forward.

“The Department will shortly be in a position to provide a further update to SSE Renewables in relation to the decision-making process pertaining to their application to amend their lease.”

SSE Renewables is investing €2 billion into the project with the creation of approximately 80 full-time jobs at a purpose-built Operations Base at Arklow Harbour's South Dock and thousands of indirect jobs during the construction phase and over the project’s lifetime.

The project is expected to deliver €860 million gross value-added to the island of Ireland. €430 million of which will be delivered to Wicklow and north Wexford directly.