Excitement builds for return of Bray One Act Drama Festival in January

Annette Rooney, Jean Kelly and Beth Holmes at the launch of the 2023 Bray One Act Drama Festival. Photos: Leigh Anderson

Bray’s Mermaid Theatre will host the 44th Bray One Act Drama Festival this January after a two year hiatus.

The Mermaid has a full programme of one act plays, which will bring a wonderful mix of comedy and drama to the stage fro January 24 to 28.

These plays will be performed by both newcomers and seasoned performers across five nights.

Festival Director William Mansfield looked ahead to the week and explained the challenge of a one act play.

“It is so exciting to be back after our forced absence, the groups are simply thrilled to be back,” he said.

“A one act play is no longer than 55 minutes – a conventional three act play is roughly two hours.

“A one act play is a much harder drama form as there is less time to develop plots and characters.”

He added: “It is more about the performance rather than the play itself that is critical to success.”

The one act play is so well-loved by drama groups across Ireland it even has an All-Ireland Championship.

Rising to the challenge set by William Mansfield are some very familiar theatre group names such as Bray’s Square One Theatre Group, St Pat’s in Dalkey, Delgany Dramatic Society, and two ICA groups from Ashford and Delgany.

William added: “It will be wonderful to see many dear friends again and meet many new ones too. I’m delighted that we will have a new group from Tallaght along this year.”

The festival welcomes back adjudicator, Anna Walker, who at the end of each night will come on stage to comment on that evening’s performances without giving her actual votes away.

On the final night of the festival she will announce the prize winners.

The opening night on Tuesday, January 24 is dedicated to youth productions with three groups performing.

Those competing will be Temple Carrig School from Greystones, St Andrew’s College from Booterstown and the Bray School of Speech and Drama.

Three awards will be given on the night out for ‘Best Play’, ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Actress’.

The following evenings will feature three plays each, with intervals in between each show that William says will feature: “Non stop entertainment.”

Each night begins at 7.30 p.m. Tickets €16. All proceeds from the Festival will go to charitable causes.