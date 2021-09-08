Euromillions punter claims €500,000 prize won in June

A Euromillions player who won €500,000 in a draw in June has come forward to claim their prize, it has been confirmed.

The lucky punter bought their winning Quick Pick ticket on Friday, June 25 at the Tesco Express supermarket on the Wexford Road in the town.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed that the player who had bought the ticket in Arklow had made contact with the claims team following a nationwide campaign to find the prize winner ahead of the prize claim deadline on Thursday, September 23.

The National Lottery prize claims team are now making arrangements for the prize to be paid to the lucky punter.

Ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their ticket and contact the National Lottery on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.