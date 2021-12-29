EU environment programme to benefit Wicklow, according to MEP

A new EU environment programme will offer benefits for Wicklow, according to one of the MEPs representing the county.

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan took a leading role in the negotiations for the eighth EU Environment Action Programme until 2030, which she describes "massive, complex, important legislation on the environment and climate change”.

The environment programme is a framework designed to accelerate the EU’s transition to a climate-neutral, clean, circular and wellbeing economy.

“It gives legislative backing to ensure that the right action happens in areas that can create positive change for planet and people in areas such as the elimination of fossil fuel subsidies and moving beyond GDP to a Wellbeing Economy. For that action to unfold, massive work and massive commitments are vital," the MEP, who represents Wicklow , said.

“The will is there. The action is happening. We're seeing it on the ground here in Ireland. And as I reflect on the past year and on a lifetime of activism, I'm proud to see solid, impressive, meaningful and impactful action happening as a result of the hard slog of my team and fellow party members, each and every one of them activists to the core.

“The past year has given all of us a little more perspective on what really matters. The climate and biodiversity emergency has come into focus in a very real way, as we have all, some more than others, faced the collective trauma of making our way through a global health emergency. Action around the pandemic has shown what collective movement can do.”

The programme's objectives include adaptation to climate change, advancing towards a wellbeing economy that gives back to the planet more than it takes, protecting, preserving and restoring biodiversity and reducing key environmental pressures related to the EU’s material and consumption footprints. The framework still has to be formally adopted by the European Parliament and Council.

“On tackling the climate and biodiversity emergency, we are all getting things done - at a family level, at a community level, at an individual level. We have a massive fight on our hands. The planet is in deep peril. But there is hope if we get things done together," the Ireland South MEP added.