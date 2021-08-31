Esposito Quartet at the Courthouse

Wicklow

Eimear Dodd

The Esposito Quartet are scheduled to perform at the Courthouse Arts Centre on Thursday, September 9 at 8 p.m.

The Esposito Quartet are musicians with a combined wealth of experience as recital artists, orchestral leaders and teachers, who have been playing as a quartet since 2010. They are Mia Cooper (violin), Anna Cashell (violin), Joachim Roewer (viola) and William Butt (cello).

The programme will include Mozart’s Quartet in F major K.590, Korngold’s ‘Quartet No. 1’ and Ian Wilson’s ‘Across a Clear Blue Sky’, which was inspired by Seamus Heaney’s ‘Horace and the Thunder’, written following September 11, 2001.

Covid-19 protocols will apply and the allocation of seating will be based on social distancing. A face covering must be worn during the performance.

For more information, see courthousearts.ie or call the box office on 0402 38529.

