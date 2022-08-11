ESB warns of dangers of swimming in Poulaphouca reservoir in Blessington

The Poulaphouca Paddlers out on the water at Blessington Lakes, a reservoir unsuitable for swimming in.

People of Wicklow have been warned not to cool off in Poulaphouca reservoir in Blessington during the heatwave as the location poses several big dangers to swimmers.

With temperatures set to hit the high 20s across the Garden County, many will be seeking refugee in the cooling waters of Wicklows many beaches, lakes and rivers. However, ESB has warned folk to remember that waters known as the Blessington Lakes at Poulaphouca are a reservoir and not a lake, and that there a huge dangers associated with swimming in reservoirs.

A statement issued by ESB said: “With the high temperature forecast this week by Met Éireann, ESB would again like to remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

"These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

"These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.”

Poulaphouca reservoir is however suitable for kayaking and will play host to a 10km charity paddle for Rape Crisis North East on Saturday, August 27, organised by the Poulaphouca Paddlers.

Those looking for a swim this weekend in Wicklow should head to lifeguarded beaches in Arklow, Bray, Brittas, Greystones or Wicklow Harbour.