ESB seeks foreshore licence to complete surveys for possible wind farm off the coast of Wicklow

ESB Wind Development is seeking permission to carry out site investigations as part of the development of a possible wind farm off the coast of Wicklow and Dublin.

A subsidiary of the ESB, the developer has opened a public consultation as part of its application for a foreshore licence to carry out site investigation works for the proposed development, which is known as ‘Sea Stacks Offshore Wind’.

This application is for a foreshore licence to carry out site investigations. Separate permission would be required to construct any wind farm.

The site is around 12km offshore in the Irish Sea and runs between Bull Island and Greystones.

The proposed site investigations include geophysical and geotechnical surveys, environmental, ecological and archaeological studies.

ESB Wind Development said these surveys are needed to assess the project’s feasibility, the conditions at site and along the cable route, and the development of the project. The application states the wind farm could generate up to 800MW of energy.

The closing date for written submissions is January 30. Submissions can be made to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Foreshore Section, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Newtown Road, Wexford, Co. Wexford; or email foreshoreORE@housing.gov.ie .