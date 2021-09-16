Gardai in Baltinglass in association with the Lalor Centre have organised a Autumn Equinox Walk on Saturday, September 18 from 3 p.m.

Members of Baltinglass garda station will take part in the walk and are inviting members of the community to join the fundraiser.

All are welcome to take part in the walk which will follow a route that includes Lord’s Walk. All donations received will contribute towards the upgrade of the service users’ outdoor activity space at the KARE Day Care Centre. KARE supports people with intellectual disabilities within the community.

A suggested donation of €5 can be made during the event to place a ribbon on the wishing tree.

The walk will start from the Lalor Centre at 3 p.m. and everyone is welcome to join in the walk.