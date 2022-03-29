Enniskerry takes part in National Spring Clean

Enniskerry is looking its very best after members of the community joined forces to take part in the National Spring Clean.

Enniskerry Tidy Towns, Enniskerry FC and Enniskerry GAA all turned out to clean up their areas during the event.

The Tidy Towns group concentrated on the Bog Meadow car park. They planted wild flower seed, and colourful flowers at the entrance. Volunteers also put up the new bee boxes.

Enniskerry FC will be out on Saturday, April 2. They will do a clean up of the Bog Meadow area with the Tidy Towns group concentrating on the nature walk .

Volunteers expressed thanks to Bray Municipal District outdoor staff for the installation of a bridge to link the walk to the car park, and allow for safer movements of players accessing the pitches.