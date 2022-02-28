Enniskerry shows its support for the people of Ukraine

Enniskerry Clock Tower was lit up in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: Neil Condron.

Enniskerry's iconic clock tower was lit up in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine.

The famous tower in the centre of the village was illuminated in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The show of support for Ukraine was suggested by members of the local community, following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Neil Condron of the Schoolhouse for Art helped to arrange the projection onto the clock tower with the support of the local business association.

Meanwhile, communities across Wicklow are also gathering donations to send to support refugees leaving Ukraine. There are drop off and collection points across the county.

A peaceful gathering is also due to take place in Market Square, Wicklow town from 5 p.m. this evening to display solidarity with the people of Ukraine.