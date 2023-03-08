Enniskerry group call on landlords for support as three-year wait for resettlement programme continues

The members of a local community group are appealing to landlords in the Enniskerry and Bray area to contact them as they continue their efforts to bring a refugee family to Ireland. Since March 2020 the Enniskerry Welcomes group have been raising funds as part of the Community Sponsorship Programme (CSP), an initiative which empowers communities across Ireland to come together and get involved directly in the support and integration of resettled refugees

Introduced by the government in 2018 the CSP has, to date, seen an estimated 115 people (including adults and children) resettle in Ireland. However, with the nation in the grip of the worst housing crisis in decades, the members of Enniskerry Welcomes say they are finding it increasingly difficult to find somewhere suitable for a new family to live.

"Finding housing has been our main hurdle so far in welcoming a family into the community,” said Lorna Muddiman of Enniskerry Welcomes. “A family can only be assigned to us once suitable housing has been secured.

“I would say we have faced some resistance from landlords and people reluctant about providing accommodation to a refugee family. In addition there's the issue of it being done through the HAP tenancy agreement and a lot of landlords are concerned about that.”

Keen to ease whatever fears landlords might have and dispel some of the stereotypes surrounding refugees, Lorna explained that the family chosen would “most likely be two parents and either two or three children” and would have been identified by authorities as suitable for the programme.

“The family in question will already have been identified by the UNHCR - the United Nations Refugee Agency - and accepted by the Irish government, as individuals in need of resettlement,” she says. “And, by providing accommodation, landlords will benefit from support from the rental income via HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) for at least two years, and will be helping to change the lives of a refugee family. Furthermore, Enniskerry Welcomes will provide a network of support for the family to help them manage their finances.”

All funds raised for the programme have been raised by Lorna and the rest of the team and they are unwavering in their commitment to helping a family from a war-torn state to start a new life in a safe and friendly environment.

“This would be life-changing for the family in question, it might seem like a drop in the ocean given everything that’s happening in Ukraine, in Syria and Turkey, but if we can make just one family feel safe we’ll feel like we’ve contributed something,” she says.

Outlining how the programme promotes community empowerment and engagement, interculturalism and social connection, Lorna says she and the team are cognisant of the issues in Irish society at the moment but believes this model of resettlement is far more transparent than others.

“There’s a lot of frustration from communities with regards to direct provision centres, and a sense that people are coming in without consultation, but this is a programme in which the community is directly involved in bringing the family in so there can be no confusion,” she stresses.