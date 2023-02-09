Engineering works to disrupt Bray DART services over two days

There will be no DART service between Bray and Dun Laoghaire for a weekend in February. (Stock image)

IRISH Rail have said there will be no rail service between Dun Laoghaire and Bray across the third weekend in February.

Engineering works on train protection systems and cabling are scheduled to take place on the line from Saturday, February 18 to Sunday, February 19 inclusive.

Throughout this time all stations between Dun Laoghaire and Bray will be closed, including Sandycove and Glasthule, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney and Shankill.

DART services will operate between Malahide/Howth and Dun Laoghaire only. Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland will accept valid tickets within affected area.

Rosslare services will operate between Rosslare and Bray, but bus transfers will operate between Connolly/Bray and Dun Laoghaire/Bray to connect with Rosslare service.