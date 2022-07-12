Enda Kelly set to busk in ten Wicklow towns over August bank holiday for Wicklow Hospice

BRAY’S Enda Kelly intends to busk in ten towns in Wicklow over a four day period to help raise funds for the Wicklow Hospice.

The Ten Town Busk takes place over the August bank holiday. Initially Enda intended to undertake the challenge over the June bank holiday but he had to postpone his plans after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Enda will be performing in Blessington, Aughrim, Tinahely, Baltinglass, Rathdrum, Arklow, Roundwood, Bray, Greystones and Newtownmountkennedy.

Explaining what inspired him to try and raise funds for Wicklow Hospice, Enda said: “I lost my first wife to cancer and spent some time looking after her. Near the end some Daffodil nurses helped look after her and they were just brilliant.

“I ended up becoming a palliative carer for the Rehab Group so I see first-hand what the hospice does for these people. The hospice provide unbelievable assistance once they learn someone has a terminal or life-threatening condition. I just wanted to do my little bit to help.”

Enda has been singing and playing music all of his life and during lockdown he raised funds for Wicklow Hospice through a two-hour concert he placed up on YouTube.

His surgeon gave him the go-ahead for the Ten Town Busk after Enda had to undergo surgery to his shoulder, which meant the initial June date for his challenge had to be postponed to the August bank holiday weekend instead.

“I ended up tearing tendons in my shoulder and I was told it was gradually tearing for a long time. Once the opportunity to have surgery arrived, I couldn’t turn it down so I had to postpone the plans I had for June. I underwent the surgery around six weeks ago and my surgeon only recently said I was OK to start playing the guitar again.”

Enda will perform in Blessington on Friday, July 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The next day, Saturday, July 30, he will be busking in Aughrim from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Tinahely from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Baltinglass from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..

On Sunday, July 31, you can catch him busking in Rathdrum from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Arklow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Roundwood from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Finally, on Monday, August 1,, he will be performing in Bray from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, in Greystones from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and in Newtownmountkennedy from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People can also make donations at a www.justgiving.com fundraising page established by Enda, called Wicklow Hospice 10 Town Busk.

“I hope to see as many people out in each town as possible as the busking challenge is for a great cause in Wicklow Hospice,” added Enda.