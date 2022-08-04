Enda Kelly raises €1,500 for Wicklow Hospice through 10 town busking challenge

Enda in Blessington at the start of his 10 Town Busk in aid of Wicklow Hospice

EDNA Kelly and his trusted guitar did the rounds of Wicklow towns over the August bank holiday weekend as part of his 10 Town Busk Challenge to raise funds for Wicklow Hospice.

Enda performed in Blessington, Aughrim, Tinahely, Baltinglass, Rathdrum, Arklow, Roundwood, Bray and Greystones, from Friday through to Monday, but the final destination of Newtownmountkennedy had to be cancelled due to torrential rainfall.

“The whole weekend went brilliantly,” said Enda.

“We missed the final date in Newtown, but it was lashing down with rain when we got there on the Monday. We were actually lucky because the forecast was for rain all through the day, but we managed to perform in Bray and Greystones before it started to rain.

“We also sang in the rain in Baltinglass, but we still ended up making a few bobo or two. The weather was excellent for the other towns. People were great too and we received plenty of support. I had been posting up the Ten Town Busk challenge on Facebook and all the local forums since February, and then for the last two weeks I must have put up three to four posts, so people were aware of what was happening.”

Enda was afforded a great reception in each town, and was also helped out by some family members.

“We sang at the market in Aughrim, where they were great and actually fed us. We sang in the square in Tinahely. My wife Patricia was collecting money all the way through. I was doing something I love, but she had to go around collecting money. My son Daniel and his girlfriend May helped out on Saturday, and my step-son Alan was involved as well. My sister Gaye came out and helped on Sunday.”

Enda performed a number of classics from the likes of Bob Dylan, Neill Young and Kris Kristofferson, while also performing a number of requests.

“I mainly stuck to the classics that most people would recognise. I took some requests as well, and thankfully they were all songs I knew. I loved every minute of it and we ended up raising just over €1,500.”