End of the road as Bray bus driver Desi retires

Another Farewell For Desi O'Toole. Desi's family wait for him to arrive

Desi O’Toole’s family and colleagues were at Bray Dart Station recently to welcome the bus driver as he completed his last ever shift.

The Bray man had done his last trip from Newcastle to Bray the previous weekend, with passengers past and present lining the streets to see him off. His final shift on Sunday included a journey from Bray to Blackrock and back again, finishing up at lunchtime.

His wife Maureen and their children and grandchildren were among those waiting at the last stop to mark the start of Desi’s retirement.

Dublin Bus drivers and staff, some also retired, were also delighted to greet him at the start of his next phase in life.

Des will continue his charity work, already having raised hundreds of thousands of Euros for various causes, work he has been doing since the age of 11.

There has been an outpouring of affection for Desi over the past week, as his 47 years of driving, singing and joking on the buses comes to an end.

He will continue to raise money and awareness in the areas of mental health and suicide awareness, as well as for the women’s refuge, Wicklow Hospice Foundation, and other worthy causes.