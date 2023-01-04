End of an era as the Very Reverend Kevin Lyon dies after close to 30 years in Blessington

THE funeral mass for the Very Reverend Kevin Lyon, Archdeacon of Glendalough and late of Crosschapel, Blessington, takes place on Wednesday, January 4)at the Church of Our Lady following his death on New Year’s Eve.

Fr Lyon was born in Clontarf in Co Dublin in 1932, was ordained in 1957, and had been based in Blessington since 1994. During his time in the priesthood he has also had assignments in Rathnew, Avoca, Donard and Dunlavin before arriving in Blessington.

Cllr Gerry O’Neill described the late Fr Lyon as a family friend who will be much missed in west Wicklow. He was first introduced to Fr Lyon in 1977 when he married Cllr O’Neill and his wife Cathy.

“He was a family friend for almost 50 years. He married myself and Cathy in Donard and he was a great human being. He could converse on any subject you could think of and spoke several languages. We are so sad at his passing ad were still in contact with him up to lately.

“He used to run the Deer Fair in the 1970s, which was a big festival which was a real hit each year it was held. You had some live deer the children could look at and the event became very well known.

“He was called out on the night five Irish soldiers were killed in a training accident at the Glen of Imaal in 1977 and spoke about how dreadful a night it was.

“I know people often use the term the end of an era, but in this case it’s very true. He will be very badly missed.”

Kevin Lyon was born in Clontarf in 1932 and went to the local national school with the Holy Faith sisters before transferring to the Central Model School in the centre of Dublin.

He went onto attend secondary school at the O’Connell School in North Richmond Street, before being sent to Clongowes College at Clane in County Kildare.

He penned a letter to Clonliffe College and was promptly invited for an interview, soon embarking on a seven-year course. The first three of the seven years were spent at UCD studying philosophy and Irish on the university's campus in Earlsfort Terrace.

He and his 24 classmates were ordained by Archbishop John Charles McQuaid on May 25, 1957.

His first posting was in Rathnew as the chaplain to the convent there with the Sisters of Christian Education. After just over a year he was sent to Dublin and had stints as chaplain to a tuberculosis hospital and then as a reader in Artane parish.

He received his first full curacy in 1963 where was put in charge of Ballycoog. In 1977 he was transferred to Donard.

In 1987, seniority dictated that he was ready for promotion to parish priest rank, stepping in to take over in Dunlavin as Father Brian Mary Byrne was critically ill with motor neurone disease.

He remained resident in Donard until the Blessington appointment in 1994, where he remained Parish Priest until 2005, before moving to Crosschapel.

In June of last year, parishioners from Blessington passed on their regards to Fr Kevin at a special mass held to mark his 90th birthday.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and family, parishioners, neighbours, friends, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, and the Priests of the Archdiocese of Dublin.

He passed away peacefully on December 31 in the care of Craddock House Nursing Home in Naas. His funeral mass takes place at 10.30 a.m. in Church of Our Lady, Blessington, followed by his internment in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton, Dublin.