Employment and unemployment rates at odds in the Wicklow/Mid-East region

Newly published CSO Labour Force Survey statistics have shown that both employment and unemployment numbers are in decline in the Wicklow region.

According to the CSO statistics, the number of people in the Mid-East region - which includes Wicklow, Kildare, Louth and Meath - aged 15 years and over in employment in the first quarter of 2023 was 381,800, while there were 384,800 employed in quarter four of 2022.

On an annual basis, unemployment decreased in all regions, with the exception of the West region.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 15,700 unemployed persons aged 15 years and over in the Mid-East region, compared to 16,100 in quarter four of 2022.

In the Mid-East region, 397,500 people aged 15 years and over were in the Labour Force in the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease in numbers from quarter four of 2022, when there were 400,800.

The International Labour Organization Unemployment Rate (15 - 74 years) remained unchanged at 4 per cent, while the ILO Participation Rate (15 years and over) dropped from 67 per cent at the end of last year, to 66.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.The detailed CSO statistics also outlined the industries in which people of the Mid-East region work.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing account for 8,200 workers, with 28,100 involved in construction and 51,000 working in the wholesale and retail trade or the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Among the other vocations, there were 18,100 people in transportation and storage, 19,200 in accommodation and food service activities, 22,400 in information and communication and 24,800 in professional, scientific and support service activities.

A total of 17,100 were working in administrative and support service activities, while there were 24,300 in public administration, defence and compulsory social security, 30,400 in education, 45,700 in human health and social work activities, 48,700 in industry, 76, 700 in industry and construction, 23, 200 in financial, insurance and real estate activities and 296,500 working in services.